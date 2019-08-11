Polytec: In the first half of 2019, consolidated sales of Polytec Group, a developer and manufacturer of high-quality plastic parts, declined by 2.5% to Euro 320.6 mn. EBITDA amounted to Euro 33.2 mn. At 10.4%, the EBITDA margin was down by 0.3 percentage points on the 10.7% of the previous year. In the months from January to June 2019, Group EBIT stood at Euro 16.1 mn. As compared to the same period of 2018, the EBIT margin fell by 2.0 percentage points to 5.0%. The group net profit totalled Euro 10.4 mn, which corresponded with earnings per share of Euro 0.46. From a current perspective, the companies executive management continues to anticipate that group sales revenues and EBIT (operating result before interest and taxes) in the 2019 financial year will emulate those of 2018. The ...

