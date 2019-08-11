Internet Marketing Company: When Is the Best Time to Drop Full Coverage Car Insurance?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains when drivers should consider dropping full coverage car insurance.

Many drivers consider dropping full coverage once the loan on their vehicles is paid. However, drivers should think twice before dropping full coverage. If they can't afford the repairs or the costs to replace their vehicles if something bad happens to them, then they should keep full coverage. The two parts of full coverage insurance, collision and comprehensive, will cover events like animal collisions, falling objects on the vehicle, weather damage, fire, theft, vandalism.

Drivers can consider dropping full coverage in the following situations:

The value of the car is low. To determine the value of a vehicle, drivers should analyze some things like the age of the car, the total mileage, wear and tear on the interior, defects or rust on the exterior. If the car is significantly less valuable than the day of the purchase, then keeping full coverage is not worth it. Drivers that decide to keep full coverage should do some adjustments to their policies. For example, drivers that own a vehicle that is worth $5,000 and have a deductible that is $1,000 will get $4,000 if their cars got totaled. If their policy covers amounts as high as $10,00 then drivers pay for insurance that they don't need and don't use. In this scenario, drivers are recommended to lower their coverage amounts.

Paid loan. Drivers that paid off their loans are no longer required to carry full coverage. If their budgets had been strained due to paying for full coverage, then they should decrease their coverage and premiums.

Drivers can support the costs of a replacement. Drivers that have enough money to pay for the repairs or for the replacement of their vehicles, should drop full coverage. Drivers that have a high deductible on their insurance, can use the money they save from the premiums to create an emergency repairs fund that can be used when the vehicles need to be repaired.

Rule of thumb. If the actual cash value of the vehicle is smaller than 10 full coverage payments, then drivers should drop full coverage.

"Full coverage can protect us in may various situations. However, there are some cases where full coverage is not needed," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

