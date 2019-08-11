CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2019 / It seems like CBD is being talked about everywhere nowadays. A recent Gallup Poll showed that 14% (45 million) of Americans reported using CBD products and the reason they were using CBD oil was for pain relief. With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, the US laid the foundation for the rapid expansion of the CBD market. A leading CBD resource, PopularCBDBrands.com, recently published an article titled "CBD oil for pain relief" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area and make recommendations for the top CBD oil for pain.

The most popular use of CBD is its utilization for pain relief and pain management. It is reported that 40% of users use CBD for pain relief. CBD's role in pain management has been demonstrated in research studies and embraced by celebrities and a growing number of professional athletes. In one study in 2014 published in the Hawaii Journal of Medicine and Public Health, CBD users reported a 64% decrease in average pain levels.

In a crowded market with little regulation, consumers looking for CBD products are often unable to find effective products. A leading CBD resource, PopularCBDBrands.com, recently published an article titled "CBD Oil Provides Relief" in which they highlight relevant CBD research in this area and make recommendations for the top CBD oil for pain. Read it here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/cbd-oil-benefits/provides-relief/.

Based on their testing and analysis of hundreds of brands, the top company chosen in the article is bioMD+. This company is based in Marietta, Georgia and has become a new standard for effectiveness and transparency in the CBD industry. The article explains how bioMD+ earned this reputation through their commitment to quality. bioMD+ uses nothing but Organic Colorado-Grown hemp, and enhances each of their hemp oil products with a blend of natural terpenes design for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids. Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil--a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. In each of their different CBD oil products contain 1,000mg of CBD per bottle, and lab results made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

Popular CBD Brands has vetted a ton of CBD companies and products in order to help the consumer tell the difference between the contenders and the pretenders. You can find their list of the top CBD companies listed here: https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/.

