Deutsche Messe AG Alliance with Donghao Lansheng Group to Launch New Industrial Fairs in Shenzhen and Chengdu from 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Deutsche Messe AG and Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co., Ltd have reached the strategic cooperation and convened a press conference on 8 August at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Both parties announced that two new shows, the South China International Industry Fair (SCIIF) and the Chengdu International Industry Fair (CDIIF) will be launched to jointly explore the convention and exhibition market in South and Southwest China since 2020.

Upon the approval of Shanghai Municipal Government, Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co., Ltd is a backbone large-scale state-owned enterprise, engaged in modern service industry and specialized in three main businesses (i.e., human resource service, convention and exhibition service and international trade). The Convention and Exhibition Group affiliated to Donghao Lansheng Group boasts venue and resource advantages. It has successfully held a number of events under well-known and influential brands, such as the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) and China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.

Deutsche Messe AG is one of the top five exhibition companies in Germany and one of the top ten in the world, with core business to hold leading international trade fairs in Hannover, Germany and its selected countries. With advanced exhibition ideas and extensive experience, Deutsche Messe AG has great appeal to exhibitors and visitors. Founded in 1947, the company owns the largest exhibition venue in the world -- Hannover Exhibition Center with a total area of 1 million square meters.

Since 2006, Deutsche Messe AG and Donghao Lansheng Group have cooperated to co-organize shows under CIIF.

On the day, senior managers of both parties, as well as related guests attended the event, including Mr. Arno Reich, Senior Vice President of Deutsche Messe AG; Mr. Liu Hongjie, Vice President of Donghao Lansheng (Group); Mr. Chen Huifeng, President of Shanghai DLG Exhibition & Events (Group); Mr. Gary Liu, Managing Director of Hannover Milano Fairs China; Mr. Winson Wu, Deputy General Manager of Hannover Milano Fairs China; Mr. Zhou Wei, General Manager of Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition; Mr. Yuan Honghui, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Industry & Commerce Exhibition; Mr. YAMAMOTO KOJI, President and General Manager of Amanda (China); Ms. Wang Xuqin, Executive Vice Secretary-General of Alliance of Industrial Internet Shanghai Branch and Mr. Hou Ruohong, President of Guangdong Laser Industry Association.

