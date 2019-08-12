Nexstim Oyj: Notice of Nexstim Plc's Half-Yearly Report H1 2019

Company announcement, Helsinki, 12 August 2019 at 9.00 am (EEST)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depression Disorder (MDD), will publish its half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Friday 16 August 2019 at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A conference call for media, investors and analysts will take place at 4:00 pm Finnish time on Friday 16 August 2019. Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, and Mikko Karvinen, CFO, will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Finland: +358 (0) 800 914672

Sweden: +46 (0) 20 089 6377

UK: +44 (0) 808 109 0700

US: + 1 866 966 5335

The call Password is Nexstim.

Financial statements release for the year ending 31 December 2019 will be published on or about 28 February 2020.

NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.comor by contacting:

Nexstim

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocus TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com .

Attachment