Quanta Dialysis Technologies: Quanta Appoints Benchmark Electronics as Manufacturing Partner





Quanta Appoints Benchmark Electronics as Manufacturing Partner

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 12 August 2019: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a pioneering British medical technology company developing a personal haemodialysis system (SC+) for patient use at home and in the clinic, announces that it has selected Benchmark Electronics Inc. ("Benchmark") (NYSE:BHE), a global provider of manufacturing, engineering and design services, as its production partner for the SC+ haemodialysis machine.

Benchmark has over 40 years of experience working with medical device companies. With specific expertise in complex medical systems, fluidics and electronics assembly, Benchmark is the ideal partner for Quanta. Importantly, Benchmark's world-class capabilities in the mass-production of FDA and ISO13485 certified medical devices position Quanta to meet the growing demand for home dialysis solutions such as SC+.

A first batch of prototype SC+ haemodialysis machines was manufactured at Benchmark earlier this year, with final production units expected to follow as Quanta ramps up for commercial launch in the UK in Q4 2019.

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta said: "With the planned commercial launch of our updated SC+ personal haemodialysis system later this year, it was imperative for us to secure the right manufacturing partner for Quanta - one that shares our passion for excellence and our transformational vision. We are pleased to have partnered with Benchmark-a recognised global leader in the manufacturing and servicing of complex medical devices."

Todd Martensen, Vice President, Medical Sector of Benchmark said: "Quanta has demonstrated innovation in medical device technology and we are delighted to support them as their strategic manufacturing partner as they bring their products to mass market. Benchmark's 40-year heritage in medical technologies and our dedicated global medical design and manufacturing team allows us to address our customers' most advanced challenges."

-ENDS-

For more information about Quanta, please contact:





Quanta

John E. Milad,

Chief Executive Officer









T: +44 (0)1789 400043

E: enquiries@quantadt.com (mailto:enquiries@quantadt.com)



Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville







T: +44 (0)203 709 5708

E: quanta@consilium-comms.com (mailto:quanta@consilium-comms.com)

About SC+

SC+ is a small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system designed to provide greater flexibility around where, when and how patients manage and receive their dialysis therapy. As a CE marked medical device, SC+ has been successfully piloted with the NHS, demonstrating clinical efficacy and performance compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users-including patients themselves-to manage dialysis therapy delivery across a wide range of settings-from the clinic to the home.

About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta's lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, Stage Capital, ALIAD, CITA, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.