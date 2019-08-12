NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 12 August 2019 at 9.00 AM



Neo Industrial Plc: Jukka Poutanen appointed as Neo Industrial's Managing Director

MBA and M. Sc. (Tech), MBA Jukka Poutanen (56) has been appointed Managing Director of Neo Industrial Plc and its subsidiary Reka Kaapeli Ltd starting August 12, 2019. Jukka Poutanen has versatile and long experience as manager in international industries. Poutanen has lived in Finland, France, U.K. and Malaysia and worked latest as country and managing director of ABB Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

The Board of Directors and Ralf Sohlström have agreed in co-operation that Ralf Sohlström leaves his tasks in the Group.

Chairman of the Board, Markku E. Rentto: "The Board of Directors believes Jukka Poutanen to be the right person to both speed up the development of the company towards sustainable and profitable growth and to increase the shareholder value according to our strategy".

Further information:

Markku E. Rentto, tel. +358 40 500 1858

Jukka Poutanen, tel. +358 40 833 9007

