AM Best will host its annual Reinsurance Market Briefing at the 2019 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) on Sunday, 8 September 2019, at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The briefing will start at 10:15 a.m. and conclude at 11:45 a.m. (CEST).

As the leading open-invitation market presentation event at Rendez-Vous, this briefing is a unique opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion ahead of busy conference meeting schedules. AM Best senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices also will be participating in bilateral meetings throughout the conference.

The briefing will highlight AM Best's perspective on the global reinsurance market. Agenda topics include:

AM Best's trend analysis on the global reinsurance sector;

Global reinsurance outlook and the drivers of future rating movements;

Capital management challenges;

Impact of alternative capital and insurance linked-securities; and

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers.

To register online, please click the following link: http://www.ambest.com/events/rmbseptembre2019. Registration and enquiries can be made by email at events@ambest.com.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005070/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

& Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com