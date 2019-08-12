Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Share Buyback Programme Transactions

Contact:

Eurocastle Announces Share Buyback Programme Transactions

from 5 August 2019 to 8 August 2019 and end of Fourth Buyback Programme

Guernsey, 12 August 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 5 August 2019 and 8 August 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 2,302 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.46 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The Fourth Buyback Programme ended on 8 August 2019. The share buyback programme will recommence following the settlement of the recently announced Tender Offer on 16 September 2019.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 05/08/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 216 7.40 1,598 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 216 7.40 1,598 06/08/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 0 - - CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 0 0 0 07/08/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 0 - - CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 0 0 0 08/08/2019 BATE 42 7.42 312 XLON 1,645 7.47 12,283 CHIX 180 7.50 1,350 TRQX 219 7.44 1,629 Total 2,086 7.47 15,574

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,851,407 (equal to 30.2% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,628,622, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 5 August 2019 and 8 August 2019: