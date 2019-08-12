Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
12.08.19
08:11 Uhr
7,520 Euro
+0,200
+2,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,440
7,660
09:18
12.08.2019 | 09:05
(67 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Share Buyback Programme Transactions

Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Share Buyback Programme Transactions

from 5 August 2019 to 8 August 2019 and end of Fourth Buyback Programme

Guernsey, 12 August 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 5 August 2019 and 8 August 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 2,302 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.46 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The Fourth Buyback Programme ended on 8 August 2019. The share buyback programme will recommence following the settlement of the recently announced Tender Offer on 16 September 2019.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
05/08/2019BATE0--
XLON2167.401,598
CHIX0--
TRQX0--
Total2167.401,598
06/08/2019BATE0--
XLON0--
CHIX0--
TRQX0--
Total000
07/08/2019BATE0--
XLON0--
CHIX0--
TRQX0--
Total000
08/08/2019BATE427.42312
XLON1,6457.4712,283
CHIX1807.501,350
TRQX2197.441,629
Total2,0867.4715,574

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,851,407 (equal to 30.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,628,622, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 5 August 2019 and 8 August 2019:

Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
05/08/2019XLON1007.40740.00
XLON387.40281.20
XLON787.40577.20
Total2167.401,598.40
06/08/2019N/A000
Total000
07/08/2019N/A000
Total000
08/08/2019XLON5957.484,450.60
XLON1817.481,353.88
CHIX1807.501,350.00
XLON1007.48748.00
XLON1007.48748.00
TRQX1007.44744.00
TRQX1007.44744.00
XLON1007.44744.00
XLON1007.44744.00
XLON947.48703.12
XLON907.44669.60
XLON817.44602.64
XLON697.48516.12
XLON587.42430.36
BATE427.42311.64
XLON357.42259.70
XLON257.44186.00
TRQX197.44141.36
XLON77.4452.08
XLON67.4844.88
XLON47.4429.76
Total2,0867.4715,573.74


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)