Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Approval of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H) (the "Company" or "Commerce") announces that, further to its News Release of July 29, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on August 15, 2019. The Company's symbol shall remain as "CCE". Currently, a total of 310,496,558 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 31,049,655 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares.

Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Computershare in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

