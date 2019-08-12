The Rural Areas Electricity Company wants to build hybrid plants in 11 non-interconnected areas of the sultanate. The projects will have a total of 48 MW of solar power generation capacity and 70 MW of diesel and the storage component will have total installed power of 28 MW and a storage capacity of 14 MWh.Oman's state-owned Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) has issued a tender for the development and construction of 11 solar-diesel-storage power projects with a combined capacity of 146 MW. Pre-selection of developers for the projects started an expression of interest process in June ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...