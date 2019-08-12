The German lender has issued a winding up petition over a $6.27 million debt and could scupper the manufacturer's plans to restructure its defaulted payments and be taken over by a Chinese state-backed entity.Deutsche Bank's Hong Kong branch has issued a winding up petition against Guangdong-based solar project developer and building-integrated PV manufacturer Singyes Solar. The heavily-indebted solar company is in the midst of negotiating with the holders of almost $430 million of defaulted senior notes and convertible bonds as it waits upon a mooted HK$1.55 billion (US$198 million) takeover ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...