Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 12.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2ANS2 ISIN: BMG475671050 Ticker-Symbol: 0M3 
Stuttgart
12.08.19
08:17 Uhr
57,07 Euro
-0,41
-0,71 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,60
57,58
12:10
56,77
57,75
12:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD57,07-0,71 %