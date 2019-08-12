The global tobacco market size is poised to reach USD 167.84 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by an increase in new product launches. Also, the rising demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products is anticipated to boost demand leading to market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing number of new product launches have been encouraging the growth of the global tobacco market. The rise in demand for tobacco products in various countries has led vendors to launch innovative products in categories such as snuff, moist snuff, RYO, and pipe tobacco.

Furthermore, the rising demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products is one of the primary factors that will trigger the expansion of the global tobacco market. This is because of the shift in consumer preferences and continuous product innovation of tobacco products across the globe. The popularity of cigars has significantly risen because of the availability of different variants such as Cuban cigars and Caribbean cigars. Moreover, premiumization in the cigar category and increasing demand for smoking tobacco products such as fine cut tobacco is expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

China National Tobacco Corporation

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Tobacco Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:

Combustible tobacco products

Smokeless tobacco products

Key Regions for the Tobacco Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

