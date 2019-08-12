The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is poised to grow by USD 75.54 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005229/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis Report by end-users (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023" at

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by the need for an increase in employee productivity. Also, the ability of AI to prevent fraud and malicious attacks is anticipated to further boost the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Request a Free Sample Report

The popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) has increased tremendously over the last few years. AI has become very useful in completing vital tasks and boosting employee productivity. The technology can improve communication, and deploy health focus strategies to help employees in enhancing their well-being. AI can generate data on human performance across several parameters and provide customized insights to managers and HR. Thus, increased employee productivity through AI will increase its adoption over the next five years.

Companies across the world are focusing on applying AI technologies to combat frauds and malicious attacks. AI helps in threat detection, pattern recognition, and response time reduction. It also helps in combating threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Thus, the ability of AI to combat security threads will increase their adoption, thereby fueling the growth of the global AI market.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Google LLC

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Market Segmentation by end-users:

The artificial intelligence (AI) market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Retail

Banking

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key Regions for the artificial intelligence (AI) Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Technology Hardware, Storage Peripherals are:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector by application (sales and marketing, in-store, planning, procurement, and production; and logistics management) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Artificial intelligence (AI) Chips Market Global Artificial intelligence (AI) Chips Market by product (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005229/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com