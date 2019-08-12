Cramo Plc: Cramo's Capital Markets Day on 12 September 2019

Cramo Plc Investor News 12 August 2019 at 2.00 pm Finnish time (EET)
Cramo's Capital Markets Day on 12 September 2019
Cramo Plc invites institutional investors, analysts and media representatives to Cramo Capital Markets Day on Thursday 12 September 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The purpose of the day is to present Cramo Group's new strategy, financial targets and how the company will drive profitable growth going forward. The day begins with a site visit to Bredden depot, followed by lunch and presentations held by President and CEO Leif Gustafsson, CFO Aku Rumpunen and other selected members of the Cramo Group Management Team.
|Time (CEST)
|Tentative agenda
|10:00-11:00
|Site visit to Bredden depot
Address: Bergkällavägen 25, 192 79 Sollentuna
A transport from Stockholm Arlanda Airport will be arranged to the depot. After the site visit, there will be transportation to the event venue.
|11:45-12:30
|Lunch
Venue: Spårvagnshallarna
Address: Birger Jarlsgatan 57A, 113 81 Stockholm
|12:30-16:00
|Presentations
Venue: Spårvagnshallarna
Conference room: Spårvagnen
Address: Birger Jarlsgatan 57A, 113 81 Stockholm
More information and the detailed programme will be sent to the participants and will be available on Cramo's website at www.cramogroup.comin late August.
A recording of the event, together with the presentations, will be available on Cramo's website after the event. The presentations and materials will be in English.
Registration:
The participants are kindly asked to register by Thursday 5 September 2019.
Registration form
CRAMO PLC
Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer,
merja.naumanen@cramo.com, +358 10 661 1211
Media: Sohana Josefsson, SVP Marketing and Communication,
sohana.josefsson@cramo.com, +46 70 508 9909
www.cramogroup.com
Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares, www.twitter.com/cramogroup