Cramo Plc: Cramo's Capital Markets Day on 12 September 2019

Cramo Plc Investor News 12 August 2019 at 2.00 pm Finnish time (EET)

Cramo's Capital Markets Day on 12 September 2019

Cramo Plc invites institutional investors, analysts and media representatives to Cramo Capital Markets Day on Thursday 12 September 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The purpose of the day is to present Cramo Group's new strategy, financial targets and how the company will drive profitable growth going forward. The day begins with a site visit to Bredden depot, followed by lunch and presentations held by President and CEO Leif Gustafsson, CFO Aku Rumpunen and other selected members of the Cramo Group Management Team.





Time (CEST) Tentative agenda 10:00-11:00 Site visit to Bredden depot

Address: Bergkällavägen 25, 192 79 Sollentuna



A transport from Stockholm Arlanda Airport will be arranged to the depot. After the site visit, there will be transportation to the event venue. 11:45-12:30 Lunch

Venue: Spårvagnshallarna

Address: Birger Jarlsgatan 57A, 113 81 Stockholm 12:30-16:00 Presentations

Venue: Spårvagnshallarna

Conference room: Spårvagnen

Address: Birger Jarlsgatan 57A, 113 81 Stockholm



More information and the detailed programme will be sent to the participants and will be available on Cramo's website at www.cramogroup.com in late August.

A recording of the event, together with the presentations, will be available on Cramo's website after the event. The presentations and materials will be in English.





Registration:

The participants are kindly asked to register by Thursday 5 September 2019.

Registration form



CRAMO PLC