The global vegan cheese market size is poised to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in the number of organized retailing outlets across the world. Also, the growing inclination toward plant-based proteins is anticipated to boost the growth of the vegan cheese market.

Organized retail is growing significantly with the increase in the establishment of specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across the world. This is encouraging retailers to sell ready-to-consume packaged vegan food such as vegan cheese. Several new retail chains are expanding their geographical presence. Thus, the growth of organized retailing is expected to fuel the vegan cheese market growth during the forecast period.

Veganism has witnessed a dramatic rise across the world, especially in the US, where the percentage of the vegan population is increasing rapidly. Consumers in several other countries such as Australia, Portugal, Germany, France, Canada, and Brazil too are being drawn towards plant-based proteins. Thus, the growing inclination toward plant-based proteins is expected to fuel the growth of the vegan cheese market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bute Island Foods Ltd

Gardener Cheese Company

GreenSpace Brands

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Violife

Market Segmentation by source:

The vegan cheese market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Soy milk

Almond milk

Rice milk

Other milk alternatives

Key Regions for the vegan cheese Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

MEA

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

