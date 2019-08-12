ACACIA MINING PLC - Posting of Scheme Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 August 2019

RECOMMENDED SHARE OFFER

for

ACACIA MINING PLC

by

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

intended to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act

Posting of Scheme Document

On 19 July 2019, the Boards of Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia") and Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by Barrick for the ordinary share capital of Acacia that Barrick does not already own (the "Acquisition"), which will be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

Capitalised terms in this Announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document (as defined below).

Publication of the Scheme Document

The Board of Acacia is pleased to announce that the scheme document in relation to the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document") is today being published. The Scheme Document is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Acacia's website (https://www.acaciamining.com). A copy of the Scheme Document will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Scheme Document, together with associated Forms of Proxy, will be posted to Acacia Shareholders today. The Scheme Document sets out, amongst other things, the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, an explanatory statement pursuant to section 897 of the Companies Act 2006, an expected timetable of principal events (also set out below), notices of the Court Meeting and General Meeting and details of the actions to be taken by Acacia Shareholders. Acacia is also posting the Scheme Document to participants in the Acacia Share Plans for information only and those persons with information rights.

Action Required

As detailed further in the Scheme Document, the Scheme is subject to the Conditions. To become effective, the Scheme requires, among other things, that the majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting (and entitled to vote) either in person or by proxy, representing not less than 75 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares held by such Scheme Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the Resolution at the General Meeting.

Notices convening the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, to be held at the offices of Shearman & Sterling (London) LLP, 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP, on 3 September 2019 at 12.00 pm and 12.15 pm UK time respectively, are set out in the Scheme Document. Forms of Proxy for use at such Meetings are enclosed with the Scheme Document.

It is important that, for the Court Meeting, as many votes as possible are cast so that the Court may be satisfied that there is a fair and reasonable representation of Acacia Shareholder opinion. Acacia Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to complete, sign and return their Forms of Proxy (once received) (or appoint a proxy through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service) as soon as possible in accordance with the instructions for doing so contained in the "Action to be taken" section of the Scheme Document.

Subject to the approval of Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and Acacia Shareholders at the General Meeting, the sanction of the Scheme by the Court and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to which the Scheme is subject, it is expected that the Scheme will become effective on around 17 September 2019.

Holders of Acacia Shares should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme.

Shareholder Helpline

A shareholder helpline is available for Acacia Shareholders. If you have any questions about the Scheme Document, the Court Meeting, or the General Meeting, or how to complete the Forms of Proxy, please call Computershare Investor Services PLC on +44(0) 370 707 1895. Computershare Investor Services PLC is open from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Please note that Computershare Investor Services PLC cannot provide comments on the merits of the Scheme or provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Timetable

The current expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme is set out below and in the Scheme Document. The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on Acacia's current expectations and may be subject to change (including as a result of changes to the regulatory timetable). If any of the key dates set out in the expected timetable changes, an announcement will be made through a Regulatory Information Service.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Event Time and/or date Publication of Scheme Document 12 August 2019 Latest time for lodging Forms of Proxy for the: Court Meeting (blue form) 12 noon on 30 August 2019(1) General Meeting (white form) 12.15 p.m. on 30 August 2019(1) Scheme Voting Record Time for the Court Meeting and the General Meeting 6.00 p.m. on 30 August 2019(2) Court Meeting 12 noon on 3 September 2019 General Meeting 12.15 p.m. on 3 September 2019(3) Court Hearing 13 September 2019(4)(6) Last day of dealings in and disablement in CREST of Acacia Shares on the London Stock Exchange 16 September 2019(4)(6) Suspension of dealings in and disablement in CREST of Acacia Shares 5.00 p.m. on 16 September 2019(4)(6) Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. on 16 September 2019(4)(6) Effective Date of the Scheme 17 September 2019(4)(6) Cancellation of listing of Acacia Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 18 September 2019(4)(6) Issue of New Barrick Shares 9.00 a.m. (EST) on 17 September 2019(4)(6) Listing of New Barrick Shares on TSX and NYSE 9.00 a.m. (EST) on 17 September 2019(4)(6) New Barrick Shares registered through the DRS 5.00 p.m. (EST) on 19 September 2019(4)(6) Barrick CDIs credited to CREST accounts (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) 20 September 2019(4)(6 Despatch of statements of entitlement relating to New Barrick Shares held through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) and payment of fractional entitlements Within 14 days of the Effective Date Latest date by which Scheme must be implemented 31 December 2019(5)

Notes:

(1) It is requested that blue Forms of Proxy for the Court Meeting be lodged not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a UK Business Day (as defined in the Scheme Document)) prior to the time appointed for the Court Meeting. Blue Forms of Proxy not so lodged may be handed to a representative of Computershare Investor Services PLC on behalf of the Chair of the Court Meeting, or to the Chair of the Court Meeting, before the start of the Court Meeting.

If white Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting are not returned by such time, they will be invalid unless such Meeting is adjourned for not more than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a UK Business Day (as defined in the Scheme Document)), in which case white Forms of Proxy may be lodged not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a UK Business Day (as defined in the Scheme Document) before the time fixed for the adjourned General Meeting. Please see "Action to be taken" on page 2 of the Scheme Document.

(2) If either the Court Meeting or the General Meeting is adjourned, the Scheme Voting Record Time for the relevant adjourned meeting will be 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a UK Business Day (as defined in the Scheme Document) prior to the time set for such adjourned meeting.

(3) Or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting shall have concluded or been adjourned.

(4) These dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions (as defined in the Scheme Document) are satisfied or (where applicable) waived, (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme, and (iii) the Scheme Court Order sanctioning the Scheme is delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

(5) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective unless Acacia and Barrick agree, and the UK Takeover Panel and, if required, the Court, permits, a later date.

(6) All dates and times are based on Acacia's and Barrick's current expectations and are subject to change. Acacia will announce any changes to these expected dates or times to the Acacia Shareholders through a Regulatory Information Service. All references in this document to times are to times in London, United Kingdom unless otherwise stated.

Enquiries: Acacia Mining plc

Sally Marshak

Head of Investor Relations and

Communications +44 (0) 20 7129 7150

+44 (0) 752 580 7953 Camarco

Gordon Poole/Nick Hennis +44 (0) 20 3757 4980 J.P. Morgan Cazenove (joint financial adviser

and broker to Acacia)

Barry Weir

James Robinson

Dimitri Reading-Picopoulos +44 20 7742 4000 RBC Capital Markets (joint financial adviser

and broker to Acacia)

Kevin Smith

Paul Betts

Vicky Liu +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Lazard & Co., Limited (financial adviser to the

Transaction Committee of Acacia)

Spiro Youakim

William Lawes

Gustavo Plenge +44 (0) 20 7187 2000 Shearman & Sterling (London) LLP are retained as legal advisers for Acacia.

About ACACIA

Acacia Mining plc (LSE:ACA) is the UK holding company of the Acacia Group, Tanzania's largest gold miner and one of the largest producers of gold in Africa. The Acacia Group has three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania: Bulyanhulu, which is owned and operated by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited, Buzwagi, which is owned and operated by Pangea Minerals Limited and North Mara, which is owned and operated by North Mara Gold Mine Limited. The Acacia Group also has a portfolio of exploration projects in Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali. Acacia Mining plc is a UK public company headquartered in London. It is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Barrick Gold Corporation is the majority shareholder of Acacia Mining plc.

