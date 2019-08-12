Tinexta's interim results confirmed the outlook is positive for its two largest and most profitable divisions, Digital Trust and Innovation & Marketing Services. Overall revenue and profit growth for the group was slower in Q2 than in Q1, mainly due to one-off costs and a decline in Credit Information & Management. We maintain our PBT forecasts for FY19 and increase our FY20 forecast by 1%. Our DCF-based valuation increases to €14.6 per share (from €14.2), which offers 17% potential upside from the current share price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...