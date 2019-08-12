Photocure announced results for Q219, with 23% revenue growth for the Hexvix/Cysview franchise (vs Q218) to NOK52.1m. Sequentially, however, Hexvix/Cysview sales only grew 2% due to lower Nordic and partner region revenues, which offset strong US sales. In the US, sales increased 52% over the same quarter in the previous year and 16% sequentially. This was driven mainly by improved reimbursement and a higher installed base of blue light cystoscopes. There are now 188 installed cystoscopes in the US, indicating 10% growth in the installed base over the quarter.

