Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks MASH Safety Barrier Success Continues with Alabama and North Carolina DOT Approvals

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID), product announcement.

The Alabama and North Carolina Departments of Transportation have fully approved J-J Hooks MASH TL3 12' precast concrete temporary barrier designs for both freestanding and restrained (pinned and bolted) applications. This brings the current total to thirty-seven Departments of Transportation across North America who have approved J-J Hooks MASH-tested barrier for use. Additional applications are in process.

J-J Hooks is the most popular barrier connection design in North America and continues to play a leadership role in safety innovation for the highway construction industry.

J-J Hooks is providing State DOTs a full suite of free-standing and restrained (bolted or pinned) MASH (Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware) TL3-tested designs, well ahead of the "sunset" date requirement contained in the January 7, 2016 AASHTO/FHWA Joint Implementation Agreement for MASH. AASHTO's MASH document presents uniform federal guidelines for crash-testing permanent and temporary highway safety hardware and recommends evaluation criteria for assessing test results.

The J-J Hooks MASH TL3 barrier now approved in the North Carolina market will be produced by Easi-Set Licensed Producer Smith-Carolina and available for rent through Concrete Safety Systems. The Alabama market will be covered by 3 Easi-Set Licensed Producers; Chris-Hill Construction, Seminole Precast and Smith-Columbia.

More than 15,000,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks temporary barrier have been produced and installed worldwide, since its introduction in 1990. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has integral self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware. Visit www.JJHooks.com for more information.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast concrete products or licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

