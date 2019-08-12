Internet Marketing Company: High-school Students Can Get Cheaper Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how high school students can obtain lower car insurance rates.

High school students pay some of the most expensive car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies will analyze a series of factors to determine the risk of a high school student to be involved in a car accident and file a claim. The lack of experience and reckless behavior are some of the reasons why high school students pay expensive premiums.

High school students that want to save money on car insurance should follow the next tips:

Install a driving app. Most insurers can provide a driving app for high school students. This app will be used to track students driving behaviors like speed, how hard they brake, how quickly they accelerate, what time of day they drive the most, and other behaviors. High school students that exhibit good driving behaviors will be rewarded with a generous discount from the insurers.

Discounts. High school students can enjoy several discounts. They can get a multi-car discount if they remain of the family's policy and there are two or more cars in the contract. High school students that do well in school and have a B grade average can get a good student discount. Also, graduating a defensive driving course can help students pay less on their premiums.

Choose the right car. The vehicle is an important factor that insurers use to determine rates. Students will pay more on their insurance if they choose a sports car, muscle cars, limousine, or other premium vehicles. Buying an expensive car means that the student will pay expensive premiums. Four-door sedans are the ideal choice for students that want to save money on car insurance.

Stay on the parent's policy. This is another great way that will help students pay less on their premiums. Most insurers will let students stay on their parent's policy as long as they live with them.

Shop around. Students can use the internet to get some quotes from various insurers. Students that have parents that stayed with the same insurers for many years, are less likely to find better insurance deals.

