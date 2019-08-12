Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Ali Ramadan joined its Technology practice as a partner in the London office.

Ramadan has broad technology experience spanning the corporate life cycle. In particular, he focuses on venture capital, cross-border M&A and private equity transactions for technology businesses. He is ranked as an "Up and Coming" and as a recommended individual for venture capital in the Chambers and Legal 500 directories. His clients include start-ups, high-growth companies and investors (both institutional and corporate) operating in the technology, fintech, proptech and digital media industries.

"London remains the largest destination for capital invested in Europe," said Anthony McCusker, Co-Chair of Goodwin's Technology practice. "As emerging growth companies become increasingly international, we continue to expand our market-leading technology practice globally. Ali is deeply entrenched in London's tech and venture communities, and his experience working with both innovators and investors is a perfect complement to our Technology practice in the U.K."

Ramadan received a Diploma in Law from City University and a degree in Business Studies from Cass Business School. He is a member of the Law Society of England and Wales, and is admitted to practice in the Senior Courts of England and Wales.

Goodwin's Technology practice is rooted in supporting clients throughout all stages of the company life cycle. The Goodwin platform provides the tools and expertise necessary to meet the demands and opportunities of the technology ecosystem. Goodwin's full-service approach to legal and business guidance presents a value proposition that benefits clients. Among notable matters, the team recently advised technology unicorns, including Slack in its direct listing and Phreesia, Health Catalyst and Dynatrace on their IPOs. The team has also advised on complex M&A deals including Qualtrics International on its acquisition by SAP SE, for which Anthony McCusker was named "Dealmaker of the Year" by The American Lawyer, and Twilio on their purchase of SendGrid, its largest acquisition transaction to date. The practice is consistently recognized among the most elite in the industry by publications including Mergermarket, Bloomberg, PitchBook, Chambers and Thomson Reuters

Over the past five years, Goodwin's European offices have grown from 20 to more than 160 lawyers, almost all of whom are dedicated to the technology, life sciences, private equity and real estate industries.

