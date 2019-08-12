Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Earns Seal of Compliance from IAB Tech Lab for Podcasting Metrics

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization is pleased to announce that the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab has officially certified the Libsyn podcast statistic metrics. The IAB Tech Lab Compliance Program ensures adherence and compliance with the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines V2 for reporting podcasts downloads, impressions and listeners. These guidelines establish a common set of metrics for podcast measurement and a base set of principles for the industry to adhere to.

"As the first ever commercial podcast hosting company and the largest by both downloads and number of active shows, we believe we had a responsibility to the industry to be officially certified by the IAB Tech Lab," said Laurie Sims, President of Liberated Syndication. "We would like to thank the IAB Tech Lab auditors for their dedication to the guidelines and we are very proud of all the hard work our own technical team put in to make this possible."

Podcast advertising has faced challenges due to a lack of uniformity in measurement systems and metrics. Meaningful industry-wide measurement has been difficult to achieve due to an inability to connect, track, and analyze user requests; measurement processes that use dissimilar, proprietary algorithms; and a lack of an agreed-upon set of metrics and their definitions. With the Podcast Measurement Compliance Program, the IAB Tech Lab seeks to ensure these common challenges are addressed.

"While we had updated our statistical analytics in late 2017 to best match up with these guidelines, we felt it was important to be officially certified as compliant with the IAB V2 guidelines," said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. "As we enter the 2020 yearly advertising buying season, this official certification will give advertisers the reassurance and confidence in our numbers that they need to place orders with Libsyn hosted podcasts."

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) is the world's leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.4 Million media files for more than 64,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in iTunes. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

Legal Notice

"Forward-looking Statements" as defined in the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995 may be included in some of the information or materials made available on this website. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with our change in business strategy towards more heavy reliance upon on our new talent segment and wholesale channels, actions of regulators concerning our business operations or trading markets for our securities, the extent to which we are able to develop new services and markets for our services, our significant reliance on third parties to distribute our content, and the level of demand and market acceptance of our services.

Press and Partnership Contacts:

Rob Greenlee

robg@libsyn.com

Rob Walch

rob@libsyn.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Art Batson

Arthur Douglas & Associates, Inc.

407-478-1120

https://investor.libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555486/Liberated-Syndication-Earns-Seal-of-Compliance-from-IAB-Tech-Lab-for-Podcasting-Metrics