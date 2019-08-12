Aftersocks Kickstarter Campaign Reaches Initial Financial Goal Within Five Days

More than 3,000 Pairs of the Unique and Highly Useful Socks Have Already Been Presold

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Joel Bijlmer and Monika Trojanowska, the creators of Aftersocks, are pleased to announce that their Kickstarter campaign reached its initial financial goal after only five days. So far, the couple has presold more than 3,000 pairs of their unique footwear, which was more than triple the original goal.

As a spokesperson noted, the Kickstarter project is also more than 500 percent funded, with orders pouring in from over 50 countries.

Aftersocks are comfortable and durable socks that allow women to safely remove their high heels and protect their sore feet after enjoying a fun night out on the town. Thanks to Aftersocks, women will no longer have to worry about walking barefoot on public sidewalks and other venues, which can possibly lead to injury when stepping on sharp objects.

Joel and Monika were inspired to invent Aftersocks after spending an enjoyable evening at a club in Miami, Florida. Although Monika wanted to take off her uncomfortable high heels after they left the nightclub, both she and Joel were worried that doing so would cause her to hurt her feet.

Because the couple understands that women typically do not have room in their purses for a backup pair of shoes, they decided to invent a product that is super easy to tuck into a pocketbook and will also give women a way to protect their feet.

Aftersocks are made from high quality nylon, cotton, elastic and PVC. Thanks to their special "aftersole technology," the bottom of the socks is extra strong and protective.

"Made from durable PVC and added extra soft cushioning, your Aftersocks experience will be like no other," Monika said, adding that Aftersocks are hand washable, super lightweight and offer extra protection if the wearer encounters loose stones or other potentially dangerous items on the ground.

"You won't even notice that you took them with you."

About Aftersocks:

Aftersocks are lady socks that easily fit into most purses or back pockets. The socks are made from high quality nylon and cotton and feature a special and durable aftersole that makes the bottom of the socks especially tough. Thanks to Aftersocks, women can safely switch out of their uncomfortable shoes and still walk around with their feet protected. For more information, please visit http://www.aftersocks.com.

