Kyle Thomas from InventureX is Featured in an Interview on ExceptionalMindsBlog.wordpress.com

As the interviewer noted, while some budding entrepreneurs are successful in using crowdfunding campaigns to launch their products, many of them do not attract enough attention to their efforts, which causes them to fail to reach their financial goals.

Through his work with InventureX, Thomas is quite familiar with the many challenges that these entrepreneurs face. To help crowdfunders reach their goals and be able to bring their products and services to the public, Thomas launched InventureX. For the past seven years, he and his team have been proud to deliver industry-leading advertising campaigns that are designed to overcome the typical issues with crowdfunding.

"I have witnessed how innovative entrepreneurs have struggled to obtain cash to get their businesses up and running. Therefore, it occurred to me that a different approach to crowdfunding would be effective," Thomas told the interviewer, adding that he started experimenting with advertising techniques to connect with larger audiences, using press outreach.

As for current projects, Thomas noted that InventureX is focusing on bringing more attention to their clients' campaigns. He and his team are constantly coming up with new strategies to make their clients' crowdfunding campaigns as successful as possible.

"We wish to sustain or build on our eighty-six percent rate of success," he said.

When asked to discuss an emerging trend in the crowdfunding industry, Thomas noted that crowdfunding and blockchain technology are currently getting a lot of publicity.

"Basically, businesses will be able to produce their own cryptocurrencies and sell these, in the same way that established crypto platforms sell Bitcoin now," he said, adding that the possibilities surrounding this are absolutely mind boggling.

When the interviewer asked Thomas what advice he has for entrepreneurs who want to boost their productivity, he said a supportive working environment is a great place to start, as this will encourage them to do their best.

"At the end of the week, I usually share light-hearted content and articles with my team, so that they go home with smiles on their faces," he said.

