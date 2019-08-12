StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Investor Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will release its Second Quarter 2019 operational results before markets open on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. StageZero's Chairman and CEO, James R Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on August 14th to review the operational results and discuss business developments for the period.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Participant Numbers: 844-602-0380 | International: 862-298-0970

Replay Number: 877-481-4010¦International: 919-882-2331

Replay Code: 53250

Teleconference Replay Expiration: August 21, 2019

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection (Stage 0) of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Our next generation test, Aristotle, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which was validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer (ColonSentry). Further validation of Aristotle is currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jht@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Jerome Cliche

Financial Communication Advisor

jcliche@stagezerols.com

Tel. (514) 815-8799

