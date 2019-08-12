International Cannabrands Inc.: La Vida Verde, Inc. Announces New Appointment to the Management Team, Expands Production Capacity

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE:JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 51% subsidiary La Vida Verde, Inc., ("LVV"), has appointed Julie Brookes as Chief Operations Officer, along with making an investment in expanded production capacity.

Julie Brooks joins the LVV team bringing 33 years of manufacturing, logistics, and distribution experience, and was most recently the Director of Manufacturing Operations at the California-based cannabis brand Défoncé. Julie has spent 19 years in leadership roles with an industry focus in food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, and an advanced focus in regulatory compliance (EPA, OSHA, DOT, FDA, DOL).

Bryce Berryessa, CEO of La Vida Verde commented: "We are excited to welcome Julie Brooks to the LVV team and believe that her experience and expertise will be vital to our growth as we go forward."

Further, LVV has recently implemented important growth initiatives to expand its manufacturing capacity by securing an additional 1,000 square foot facility within its current complex. This additional space should allow increased output where historically the distribution of LVV's brands have been constrained by lack of inventory.

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company added: "LVV continues to invest in their team and operations and have consistently achieved important milestone in this tumultuous market. We expect to continue to report enviable results."

ABOUT LA VIDA VERDE

La Vida Verde ("LVV") is a US-focused, consumer packaged goods (CPG) company operating in the California cannabis industry since 2015. LVV holds a manufacturing license issued by the California Department of Public Health and a distribution license issued by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control. With these licenses, it continues to build its infrastructure of retailers and has a broker and distribution network in California to bring its proprietary brands to market. LVV has an agreement with one of California's largest Type 11 distributors with state-wide reach who currently distributes to over 90% of the retailers in California. Additionally, LVV recently announced expansion into Nevada through a long-term licensing agreement with Flower One, the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partner in the highly lucrative Nevada market.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI owns 51% of La Vide Verde, Inc. and has the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley Chief Executive Officer 1045 Lincoln Street, #106 Denver, Colorado 80203 Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of LVV, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: International Cannabrands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555504/La-Vida-Verde-Inc-Announces-New-Appointment-to-the-Management-Team-Expands-Production-Capacity