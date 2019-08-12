Union Square Media: Internet Entrepreneur Joshua Keller Announces Women Are the Best Fit for Many Roles in Tech

Keller Has Hired Numerous Women, at Competitive Pay Rates to Men, for a Number of Positions in his Many Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Joshua Keller is an accomplished entrepreneur with more than 16 years of experience in the digital advertising and marketing technology space. In 2009, Keller founded Union Square Media Group, a full-service performance marketing agency. For the last decade, Keller's focus has been growing the agency from a small team of 8 in New York City to a thriving team of over 50 employees across multiple cities, states, and countries. Keller credits his success to his ability to identify key players in the industry to build his teams around, many of which are women.

Keller's hiring mantra is simple yet powerful, "follow the talent," which has definitely taken him down unexpected roads. In 2017, during his quest to follow the talent, Keller discovered power in an untapped remote workforce of Military spouses.

"While I ideally prefer everyone to be in the same office-or at least in one of our three offices-sometimes you have to follow the talent," Keller was quoted as saying in an article on eNewsBreak.com.

Keller's first hire under this initiative was Emily McCarthy, a Senior Manager who spearheaded building the highest revenue driving department for Union Square Media, who today leads a team of 12 media buyers.

"This whole idea of remote media buyers started with Emily McCarthy. I just knew she was a self starter and had the drive and passion to succeed. I didn't want to waste a chance and miss out on her potential."

Since then Keller has continued to tap into the Military spouse network while growing his team.

Keller's focus has always been to diversify his talent pool based on hiring the best person for the job, regardless of their gender. In early 2017, Keller decided to tackle unchartered territory in building a Technology Department out of Miami Beach. While growing the team, Keller discovered that much of the talent in South Beach was found in women. Currently 40 percent of the Technology Department alone at Union Square Media is made up of women.

Keller has continued to follow the talent to Los Angeles, where he hired Jenny Parrish, Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy, an industry veteran with a proven track record of success in the digital space.

As it stands today, 50 percent of the leadership team at Union Square Media is comprised of women, including the head of the Finance Department and a Vice President of Publisher Partnerships, roles that are often filled by men.

About Joshua Keller:

Joshua serves as co-CEO of Global Agora, a venture capital firm that has launched eight of its own successful companies to date and invests in seed-stage, high-growth start-ups. He is an accomplished entrepreneur with more than 16 years of experience in internet marketing and digital advertising. Joshua is the co-founder of Union Square Media Group, a leading full-service digital media agency whose clients include Fortune 500 companies and top brands such as Wall Street Journal, Nestlé, and Match.com. In 2017, Joshua co-founded Maximus Live, an innovative native advertising software company. Prior to Global Agora, Joshua co-founded Headlines & Heroes, LLC where he spent several years building and scaling businesses. With expertise in providing strategic direction to companies, Joshua has spearheaded multiple mergers and acquisitions, including Need2Know, which was recently acquired by Cheddar. He is a member of the board of directors for Spark Networks, the leading global dating company, and SUP ATX, the world's largest stand-up paddleboard manufacturer. Joshua holds a Bachelor's degree in Music Industry Studies from Ithaca College in New York. He resides in Miami Beach with his wife and children.

