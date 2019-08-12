HONOLULU & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Merger Corp. ("Trinity") (Nasdaq: TMCX, TMCXU, TMCXW), a special purpose acquisition company, and the Broadmark real estate lending companies and management companies ("Broadmark"), specialty commercial real estate finance companies providing construction, land and development financing for commercial and residential properties, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination transaction to create an internally-managed, mortgage real estate investment trust ("REIT") with an expected equity value of $1.5 billion (assuming no redemptions by Trinity stockholders or Broadmark members). It is expected that Broadmark will have no debt outstanding at closing. With greater financial strength and additional resources, the combined company will be well-positioned to capitalize on strong nationwide demand for flexible real estate financing solutions.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Trinity and Broadmark will combine to form Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. ("Broadmark Realty"), a new Maryland corporation that will elect to be taxed as a REIT under the tax code. In connection with the transaction, Broadmark Realty intends to apply for listing of its securities on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol.



Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Seattle, Broadmark is a leading provider of financing to real estate investors and developers across the United States. Broadmark originates short term, first deed of trust mortgages with conservative loan-to-value collateral support. As of March 31, 2019, Broadmark had approximately $992.2 million in total committed loans in target geographic regions that exhibit favorable demographic trends. Since its inception, Broadmark has established a significant network of borrowers, many of whom have become repeat borrowers. As a complement to its core lending business, Broadmark has cultivated a broad national network of real estate investors and registered investment advisors through which it has successfully raised over $820 million to fund its loan portfolio from its inception in 2010 through March 31, 2019. Broadmark believes that its conservative lending approach, strict underwriting and high collateral requirements have significantly contributed to Broadmark's minimal realized loan losses since inception. To date, Broadmark has consistently delivered monthly unlevered distributions representing annual returns of 10-11% based on invested capital in its lending companies. The combined company will seek to continue to capitalize on these borrower and real estate investor relationships to continue to grow its business and further diversify its overall access to capital.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, Trinity will acquire Broadmark for $1.2 billion in total consideration, comprised of 92%, or $1.1 billion, in Broadmark Realty stock and 8%, or $98 million, in cash. The cash component of the purchase price will be paid to the equity owners of Broadmark's real estate management companies as part of an internalization transaction and will be funded by Trinity's cash held in trust. The remainder of the purchase price to be paid will be paid in newly issued shares of Broadmark Realty's common stock. In addition, Broadmark Realty has entered into a subscription agreement for a $75.0 million private placement of Broadmark Realty's common stock with affiliates of Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. ("Farallon"), a global asset management firm. The proceeds from Farallon's investment will be used to fund transaction-related expenses and the ongoing business operations of Broadmark Realty following the consummation of the business combination, including funding new loan origination opportunities in existing and new markets.



Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Jeffrey B. Pyatt, President of Pyatt Broadmark Management, LLC, will become the Chief Executive Officer of Broadmark Realty, and Joseph L. Schocken, Founder and President of Broadmark Capital, will serve as Chairman of the board of directors. The rest of Broadmark's executive team will continue in their respective roles in the combined company.



Sean Hehir, Trinity's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "When we launched this endeavor, we sought to consummate a transaction with an established and successful business where we could apply our decades of real estate investing experience, longstanding relationships and access to the capital markets to create a highly complementary combination."



Steve Haggerty, a Managing Partner of Trinity Investments, an affiliate of the sponsor of Trinity, said: "This transaction with Broadmark presents a unique opportunity to create a scalable public platform aimed at capitalizing on a niche real estate lending space where most others aren't able to operate efficiently. There is tremendous national demand for this type of real estate financing, which had previously been provided by commercial banks, and we expect that combining Trinity's financial strength and resources with Broadmark's proven platform and deep expertise will fuel significant growth and create value for stockholders. Importantly, Broadmark has no debt on its balance sheet, which made this a particularly compelling opportunity for us."



Mr. Pyatt stated: "Combining with Trinity allows us to create a formidable platform with access to substantial capital in the public markets, which will position the combined entity to leverage significant growth opportunities to rapidly scale our real estate lending business. Moreover, we expect to continue to work with our longstanding and growing network of real estate investors in the private real estate lending markets through the formation of one or more private REITs following the closing of the transaction, which will be organized and externally managed by a subsidiary of Broadmark Realty."



Mr. Schocken added: "Our team identified a white space in the commercial lending industry where there was significant demand but minimal access to capital, and we've built a strong reputation, sustainable competitive advantage and highly profitable platform providing borrowers with this much-needed product. As Broadmark Realty, we will continue to leverage our extensive proprietary network of borrowers to source high-quality loans."



The board of directors of Trinity and the boards of directors and managers of the Broadmark entities have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to Trinity stockholder approval; Broadmark equity holder approval; obtaining an amendment to Trinity's outstanding public warrants to remove certain anti-dilution provisions relating to the payment of ordinary periodic cash dividends customary for a REIT; Broadmark Realty retaining at least $100 million in cash following the consummation of the transactions, the redemption of Trinity shares, if any, and the payment of expenses and indebtedness required to be paid at the closing; and other customary closing conditions. The parties expect that the proposed transaction will be completed in early November.



For additional information on the proposed transaction, see Trinity's Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed promptly and can be obtained, without charge, at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at www.sec.gov.



B. Riley FBR, Inc. is acting as capital markets advisor and private placement agent to Trinity, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as Trinity's legal advisor, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as Trinity's financial advisor. CS Capital Advisors, LLC is acting as financial advisor to Broadmark, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is acting as Broadmark's legal advisor.



About Trinity Merger Corp.



Trinity Merger Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by HN Investors LLC, an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



About Broadmark



Based in Seattle, Washington, and operating in multiple regions throughout the United States, Broadmark offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark also manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles. From its inception in 2010 through March 31, 2019, Broadmark has originated approximately 960 loans with an aggregate face amount in excess of $1.8 billion. As of March 31, 2019, Broadmark's combined portfolio of active loans had approximately $1.0 billion of principal commitments outstanding across 263 loans to 200 borrowers in nine states, of which approximately $0.7 billion was funded.



