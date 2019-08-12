The global off-road vehicle seats market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Off-road vehicles are used for recreational and adventure sports activities where the design, materials used, and other components have application-specific requirements. For instance, the off-road vehicles that need to be operated on a low friction/slippery terrain require a wider and comfortable seat for stable seating position, whereas off-roading in uneven terrain with huge bumps requires a narrow seat for easier reaching of legs on the ground. Therefore, the ergonomic requirement for off-road vehicle seating varies with applications, which is driving the aftermarket installations of the same. Every off-road vehicle is sold with a seat that suits a broad group of off-road vehicle buyers. Therefore, the high degree of adoption of off-road vehicle aftermarket components such as seats from adventure tourists and recreational riders is driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing emergence of additive manufacturing for automotive seats will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global off-road vehicle seats market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Off-Road Vehicle Seats Market: Growing Emergence of Additive Manufacturing for Automotive Seats

A rapidly evolving technology, 3D printing or additive manufacturing is used by various industries, where precision manufacturing has high demand. Additive manufacturing has huge acceptance among automotive manufacturers and automotive components manufacturers. The adoption of this technology is becoming popular among automotive seats and its related components manufacturers. The adoption of 3D printing technology in the global automotive market and the global motorcycle market is expected to positively impact the global off-road vehicle seats market in the near future.

"Apart from the growing emergence of additive manufacturing for automotive seats, the rising number of off-road vehicle seat manufacturers and the increasing popularity of six-seater side-by-sides are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Off-Road Vehicle Seats Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global off-road vehicle seats market by application (side-by-sides, ATVs, and off-road motorcycles) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of off-road rallies and racing events in the region.

