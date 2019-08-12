Carnival PLC - Current Report on Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

MIAMI (August 12, 2019) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019. As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on August 6, 2019, Carnival Corporation, Carnival plc and certain of their subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated multi-currency revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions.

A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K is also available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at wwww.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

###