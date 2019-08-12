The global seam tapes market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The applications of smart textiles are not confined to camouflage, ballistic protection, and lightweight clothing for enhanced performance and mobility but also include high-tech protective gear and tents. All these items of clothing can also be tailor-made to make them waterproof and germ-proof as per the requirements as seam tapes also help to prevent water ingress and provide a high strength-to-weight ratio of the end-products. The extensive applications of smart textiles in military apparel are expected to drive the global seam tapes market, as they are widely used in the manufacture of smart textiles.

As per Technavio, innovations in the protective textile industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global seam tapes market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Seam Tapes Market: Innovations in the Protective Textile Industry

In the protective apparel industry, user comfort and wearability are the major focus areas for market players. Protective wear vendors are focusing on improving the quality of their fabric to make it more resistant to potential hazards in the heavy work-related industries. Hence, there is an increasing focus on developing garments that are multifunctional and provide a wide range of protective benefits. Moreover, there is an increasing trend for lightweight and breathable protective apparel from end-user industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, construction, and heavy industries.

In heavy industries, workers, who must wear bulky apparel, are also burdened by the need to carry a lot of gear, which makes it more difficult for them to carry out their work effectively. Thus, end-users of protective wear are looking for enhanced flexibility and breathability without compromising on the functionality. This is leading to innovations in the protective apparel industry, which will emerge as a positive trend in the global seam tapes market during the forecast period.

"Apart from innovations in the protective textile industry, the increased demand for waterproof tapes in APAC and development of environment-friendly polyurethane are some factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Seam Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global seam tapes market by material (PU and PVC) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the growing demand from large textile manufacturers in the region.

