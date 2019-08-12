Regulatory News:

Following the favourable opinion from the CSA (the French audiovisual regulator) on July 17th 2019 and the authorisation issued today by the French Competition Authority, the TF1, M6 and France Télévisions groups announce that the Salto joint venture will be able to start operations. Salto's commercial offer is due to be launched in the first quarter of 2020.

The project will be developed in compliance with the commitments given to the Competition Authority.

The launch of Salto will represent a major milestone for the French audiovisual sector challenged by head-on competition from international platforms.With Salto, the France Télévisions, M6 and TF1 groups will pool their resources in an ambitious local response to evolving consumers expectations, while further strengthening their active participation in the French and European creative industries.

Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO of France Télévisions says: "Now that Salto has been approved, we will at last be able to put together Team France in broadcasting, which I have been longing for. The launch of the platform will very soon give us what we need to compete against international players on our own territory. And it will be a new way for the French and European creative industries to engage with their public."

Gilles Pélisson, CEO of the TF1 group says: "I am pleased that this project is becoming a reality, embodying as it does a new ambition for the French broadcasting industry. The Antitrust Authority's ruling is a very positive sign, as it demonstrates that the authorities awareness for the need to support and accompany industry players in making the necessary innovative changes in order to face new challenges."

Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board of M6 Group says: "This ruling finally gives us the opportunity to work together to develop an offer and a platform that are in phase with changing usage. Our channels are popular with French people, our content is attractive and our technology is very advanced: all reasons to welcome the forthcoming launch of an ambitious joint offer like Salto."

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is a French private-sector television broadcaster with five free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI) and the pay-TV theme channels TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa and Serieclub (the last of which is 50% owned). The Group is adding a highly effective digital dimension to its channels on MYTF1, and video-on-demand offers via MYTF1VOD and TFOU MAX.

The TF1 group is also present in the production and distribution of content, mainly via Newen.

The Group has extended its digital footprint, in particular through the acquisition of the aufeminin group in April 2018. This led to the creation of the Group's digital division, Unify, built around well-known brands such as Marmiton, MyLittleParis and Doctissimo.

The TF1 group operates a wide range of businesses in key entertainment fields with TF1 Entertainment (TF1 Musique, TF1 Spectacles, licences and publishing, board games), and in the film industry with TF1 Films Production and TF1 Studio.

The TF1 group currently has a presence in 10 countries and employs 3,135 people.

The TF1 group is quoted on the Paris stock exchange (Euronext Paris: ISIN FR0000054900).

Find out more at groupe-TF1.fr

About the France Télévisions group

The France Télévisions broadcasting group includes:

- the france.tv video platform and a full range of special-interest digital offerings (news, kids, sport, culture, education)

- 5 national TV channels: France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France

- France info, a global rolling news service available on all devices

- 24 regional TV stations in France (France 3)

- 9 global tv/radio/web platforms in French overseas departments and territories (no.1 players)

France Télévisions generated an average audience share of 28.3% and 1.3 billion video views on its digital platforms in 2017. More than 9 out of 10 French people watch France Télévisions every month, across all screens.

Find out more at francetelevisions.fr

About the M6 group

Formed in 1987 around the M6 TV channel, the M6 group is a multimedia group offering a broad range of programmes, products and services: from television (7 channels, including M6) and radio (3 stations, including RTL) to content production/acquisition, digital, e-commerce, films, music and live shows. Building on its brands and content, the M6 group has gradually extended its operations through targeted diversifications and innovative offers such as the 6play digital platform, launched in 2013, which in 2018 had 25 million registered users and 1.4 billion video views. The Group's objective is to develop the best fit between its brands, so as to meet the expectations of its audiences and adapt to the new ways they consume content.

Find out more at groupem6.fr

