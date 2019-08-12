SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Subscription and Billing Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005382/en/

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The administrative functions executed across sectors such as the retail and hospitality sectors chiefly involve inventory and billing management to ensure smooth transactions. However, any flaws while carrying out these functions will result in misplacement of physical invoices such as customer payment receipts, cash registers, and inventory invoices. This leads to discrepancies in financial reporting which can ramify into serious challenges in the organizations. Such potential risks are driving buyers from sectors including the retail and the hospitality sectors utilize advanced billing management solutions for managing multiple customer billings, providing promotional offers on goods, automating the inventory ordering process, among others. This is creating an exponential category demand, thereby positively impacting the global subscription and billing management market size. Get access to the free sample copy of this subscription and billing management market procurement intelligence report.

Currently, North America is dominating the global subscription and billing management market in terms of regional share. This region owes its market growth to the rapid adoption rate of integrated billing platforms. These platforms are functional in reducing the complexities associated with manual handling of the billing process, especially in the US and Canada. Retailers in the US are extensively utilizing online marketing platforms which, in turn, is creating the requirement of integrated billing platforms. These platforms consolidate customer bills from online and offline customers, capture and process customer orders, manage offers on multiple products, and provide comprehensive reports on day-to-day customer transactions. This is expected to drive the category demand and will have a considerable impact on the global subscription and billing management market size.

This procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This subscription and billing management market procurement intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this procurement intelligence report on the subscription and billing management market.

"Buyers must engage with suppliers that can offer customized subscription and billing management solutions. This includes features that can cater to the immediate and future needs of buyers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This procurement intelligence report on the subscription and billing management market has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Shift from project-based billing to subscription billing will drive the category growth.

Retail and e-commerce sectors are likely to drive category spend during the forecast period.

Purchase the full market intelligence reportto know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Subscription and billing management

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our subscription and billing management market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Contract Compliance Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Government Relations Services Market Procurement Market Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005382/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us