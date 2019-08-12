The paper manufacturing market in Turkey is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The ease of handling, durability, and biodegradability of paper-based packaging is increasing the demand from various packaging applications, such as F&B, cosmetics, and consumer goods. With a high degree of aesthetic appeal, paper-based packaged products help in increasing product differentiation and influence brand awareness in customers. Thus, the demand for these products is increasing, which will impact the growth of the paper manufacturing market in Turkey.

As per Technavio, the adoption of digital manufacturing for paper production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This paper manufacturing market in Turkey 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey: Adoption of Digital Manufacturing for Paper Production

The paper manufacturing market has witnessed the emergence of several technologies, such as remote mill automation and forestry monitoring drones. The introduction of digital manufacturing technologies helps in the reduction of manufacturing cost and improves the overall value chain of the paper production process. These technologies also help to capture and analyze data from various machines and products in the paper manufacturing process. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the paper production market.

"Apart from the adoption of digital manufacturing for paper production, other factors such as the growing preference for a circular economy, and the rise in demand for lightweight materials will have a significant impact on the paper manufacturing market growth in Turkey during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Paper manufacturing market in Turkey: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the paper manufacturing market in Turkey by product (paperboard, tissue paper, printing and writing papers, and others).

The paperboard product segment accounted for the highest share of the paper manufacturing market in Turkey in 2018. Although this segment will continue to account for the largest share, the paper manufacturing market research report anticipates the tissue paper segment to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

