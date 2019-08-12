ReviewHomeWarranties.com Announces 2019 Home Warranty Insurance Awards Recipients

ARIZONA CITY, ARIZONA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / ReviewHomeWarranties.com (RHW) is excited to announce the 2019 winners of the Home Warranty Insurance Awards. The awards evaluated a database of 55 home warranty companies serving US states and named recipients for 6 categories: "Best Value for the Money", "Most Extensive Coverage", "Most Diverse Plans", "Best Localized Operation", "Exceptional Service", and "Best Summary Rating".

Award winners were chosen following the careful evaluation of 200-300 data points compared across 229 different home warranty insurance plans. The analysis considered factors like average monthly cost for a plan, number of items covered, number and diversity of different plans offered, localization of operations, level of service, and more.

In the category of "Best Value for Money", First American Home Warranty received the top honor out of the 43 providers nominated. The company scored the highest amongst its peers when the RHW rating was divided by the effective monthly cost. According to RHW research indicating policyholders file on average three claims annually, the effectively monthly cost was calculated when the deductibles were tripled and added to annually advertised premiums.

The award for "Most Extensive Coverage" was conferred upon Old Republic Home Protection. The company had the most systems and covered. RHW arrived at this result by evaluating the amount of systems and appliances covered by both standard and optional coverage and comparing the total for each provider to a universal list.

In the "Most Diverse Plans" category, RHW compared companies for different types of plans and levels for each accompanying type of coverage. From an initial list of 45 coverage providers that met the conditions, Fidelity Home Warranty was selected thanks to its 10 diverse plans which exceeded all other competitors.

One of the more unique awards is the "Best Localized Operation" which measured the 26 competitors which operated in less than 10 US states. The competitors were sorted according to the RHW ratings which take a variety of factors into consideration including editor ratings, customer feedback, trustworthiness, and coverage among others. Landmark Home Warranty was announced the winner for the "Best Localized Operation" category.

The calculation for the "Exceptional Service" category nominated 34 home warranty insurers based on their subsequent service after a claim was filed by policyholders. The number of positive reviews for each nominee was compared against the total number of reviews, helping Pride Home Warranty win the coveted award for "Exceptional Service".

Rounding out the award categories was the "Best Summary Rating". The calculation for this final category was entirely data driven based on certain parameters that were applied to all 55 home warranty insurance providers covered by RHW. Apart from the reader rating and editor rating parameters, other data included promotions, fine print, feedback, plans and coverage, and finally, trustworthiness. Total Home Protection won thanks to high scores in the reader and editor ratings, fine print, promotions, and feedback categories.

ReviewHomeWarranties.com Chief Analyst, Sergey Kyrychenko, noted that "We have seen dozens of awards pages online for the home warranty industry and others that simply name and praise the winners. Few will write a couple of lines to explain their selection methods, but even then, they provide little information on how they choose winners. We decided to create something based on objective data and fully transparent in the hope that it will become the standard for the online review world."

About ReviewHomeWarranties

ReviewHomeWarranties.com is a leading destination for home warranty reviews in the United States. Run by insurance industry veterans, the ReviewHomeWarranties.com website offers insightful, detailed reviews of the best home warranty companies and grades them on service call availability, reputation, pricing, clarity of terms and conditions, and more.

