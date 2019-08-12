Scientists at the Australia National University have observed a key stage in the process of photosynthesis which could be copied to greatly increase the efficiency of sunlight-powered water splitting processes used to produce hydrogen.The ability to cleanly produce hydrogen by splitting water is a key technology for the energy transition, and thus an important area for scientific research. Many of the processes moving toward commercialization use renewable electricity to power a water splitting electrolyzer. Others, however, look to nature for inspiration, and aim to imitate the photosynthetic ...

