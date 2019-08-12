StillCanna Inc.: Stillcanna's Nexus Extraction Building in Poland Nears Completion

Stillcanna Set to Begin Extracting its 2019 Harvest in Q4

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL)(FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of preparing its Nexus building and expects to receive its extraction equipment within the next two weeks.

The Company's new Nexus building is days away from completion, and its proprietary engineered extraction system due to arrive within 14 days. Shae de Jaray the Company's COO and Chief Engineer, along with a specially trained installation team will be on the ground to begin final equipment assembly in late August. The Company anticipates being in CBD production in Q4 to meet its current contracts for CBD Isolate.

In conjunction with the completion of the Nexus facility, and the ongoing 2019 harvest, the Company intends to begin using its custom built drying technology this week in preparing its hemp flower for extraction.

"These are exciting times for Stillcanna," explained Jason Dussault, CEO of the Company. "The culmination of many milestones from cultivation, engineering, extraction and sales are blending harmoniously into Q4. I am very proud of my team's accomplishments as we enter this new phase of our journey, of seed to CBD. Our progress clearly defines Stillcanna as one of the leaders in the space."

