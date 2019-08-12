Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research engagement for a pharma company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to introduce its new diagnostic product to the market. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client devise a sound product launch strategy.

Although new drugs undergo various medical trial processes and regulatory checks, around half of the launches do not even reach 25% of expected sales. This is because new drug launches today require thorough market research and greater coordination across the entire organization. Market research engagement can support businesses to achieve this. Market research engagement helps businesses in developing robust product launch strategies and driving maximum profitability.

The business challenge: The client is a pharma company based out of the United States. The client wanted to devise a sound product launch plan to bring out their new oncology drug to the market. Also, they wanted to monitor the US pharma market landscape and evaluate the potential for their new drug. The company engaged with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solutions.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze the complete product development lifecycle, segment their customers, and evaluate the average sales potential for their new drug. In addition, the experts also helped the client to competitively price their new drug and enhance the quality of clinical trials. As a result, the company achieved huge success for their newly launched oncology product and realized a savings of over $2.6 million.

Infiniti's market research analysis helped the client to:

Keep up with the latest market innovations and changes

Analyze pricing strategies of similar oncology drugs in the market

Infiniti's market research analysis offered predictive insights on:

Devising a robust go-to-market strategy

Identifying the right partners to support their new launch process

