Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 12.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 806276 ISIN: US9001112047 Ticker-Symbol: TUL1 
Tradegate
08.08.19
08:22 Uhr
4,958 Euro
+0,071
+1,45 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,886
4,935
18:21
4,886
4,936
18:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR4,958+1,45 %