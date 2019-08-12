Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) today announced the deployment of communication infrastructure for eCall systems in connected automobiles. As the company brings together telecommunications and automotive industry in one system, eCall system will enable calling emergency lines and receiving incoming calls backed by Turkcell's reliable and resilient network also, connected automobiles get smarter and can transfer data through the system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005434/en/

Turkcell today announced the deployment of communication infrastructure for eCall systems in connected automobiles. (Photo: Turkcell)

"The first local solution comes from the world's first digital operator"

"Turkcell continues to convey its experience in the digital field to Turkey's smart automobiles with its digital services and solutions that put customers first," says Ceyhun Ozata, Turkcell Corporate and Residential Sales Executive Vice President. "The development of life-saving technologies for next generation automobiles holds vital importance as we enter a new era. Turkcell proudly undertakes the responsibility to provide the communication infrastructure for the first eCall system solution in Turkey."

Turkcell's operator interface will be used in the modules that satisfy the requirements of eCall system and as the equipment will be installed abroad a Turkish operator's SIM properties will be used in vehicles manufactured abroad for the first time.

eCall to save lives

Connected automobiles and vehicles with eCall systems will enable a new way of immediate interference for possible accidents. eCall systems will play a vital role in detecting the location of the automobile and its condition after the accident, the victim's potential status and the risks involved with the accident.

The data collected during and after the accident will be transferred to the emergency line through the GSM network over the telematics control unit in the automobile. The system will serve as an instrument for gathering information about the passengers' health, starting an automatic voice call and save lives at scale.

