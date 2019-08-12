Regulatory News:
Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from August 1st to August 09th 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 August 2019.
Name of the
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading
ISIN
Aggregated
Weighted
Market
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-01
FR0000130213
24053
20,3783
XPAR
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-02
FR0000130213
56628
19,9541
XPAR
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-05
FR0000130213
66951
19,7016
XPAR
|
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-06
FR0000130213
68210
19,6726
XPAR
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-07
FR0000130213
69102
19,5032
XPAR
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-08
FR0000130213
71323
19,5029
XPAR
Lagardère
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-09
FR0000130213
73962
19,3113
XPAR
TOTAL
430229
19,6362
Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
