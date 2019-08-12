The Blu Room: Co-Developer of New Wellness Technology Appears at Blu Room in Toronto Thursday, August 15

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Dr. Matthew Martinez, the co-developer of the unique Blu Room, will greet guests and the media at Into the Blu at 430 Pearl Street, Unit 7, Burlington, ON L7R 4J8 from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday August 15 from 6-9 p.m.

The Blu Room is a patented technology that shields users from the outside world and wraps users in an atmosphere of soft ultraviolet blu light and sound frequency so the mind is free to relax, free associate or hold a relaxed state of focus without distractions. Into the Blu is located in the picturesque Burlington Village Square.

Dr. Martinez practices as a physician and chiropractor. He is a member/manager of Blu Room Enterprises, LLC. Dr. Matt also owns two clinics that provide Blu Room services - Absolute Health Clinic in Olympia, WA and The Tree of Life Center in Riobamba, Ecuador.

To RSVP, please contact Lindy Anderson at info@intotheblu.ca or call (905) 639-9669. Journalists and bloggers may also contact Anderson to experience a free Blu Room session.

"After my own personal experience in the Blu Room where I experienced a profound shift in my unaddressed trauma and anxiety, I knew this was something special that could help others with relaxation and wellness ," says co-owner Lindy Anderson.

The Blu Room helps anyone who wants to step out of the daily routine, including children, adults and athletes of all ages. Users report a wide range of benefits such as deepened focus, a faster healing process, greater self-awareness, pain relief, alleviating stress and anxiety. More than 120,000 Blu Room sessions have been experienced in Canada, the U.S. and 11 other countries. There are five Blu Room locations in Canada.

Here's what the media says about the Blu Room:

Meditation Daily: "The Blu Room is a new invention that is offering significant relief to individuals with PTSD."

Seattle Refined: "It was really powerful."

Lucire Magazine: "There's a small lightning storm coming out of Washington state, in the form of a modality called the Blu Room."

