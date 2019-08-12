Insignia Systems, Inc.: Insignia Systems Launches Retail Marketing Lab

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") opened the doors last week to its first ever interactive retail marketing lab showcasing a wide range of in-store and digital marketing solutions that are custom designed to help brands tell their story and drive sales at shelf.

While nearly 90% of food and beverage sales occur in brick and mortar stores, traditional retail is quickly evolving. Retailers are seeking new ways of connecting with shoppers, and brands are looking for unique solutions that allow them to stand out relative to their competition.

According to Kristine Glancy, CEO of Insignia Systems, "Insignia has the ability to customize solutions specifically to meet our clients' needs. Our team of experts can develop end-to-end solutions from design and engineering to fulfillment and execution that deliver against our clients' specific strategy and objectives. Brands want their voice to stand out whether in-aisle, at shelf or on display in a way drives both retailer and shopper engagement. And that's what Insignia's retail marketing lab is all about - inspiring brands to identify ways in which they can not only connect better with shoppers but also deliver a custom solution that drives results."

"In our lab, visitors get to experience and interact with a variety of marketing tactics we have executed. The space is designed to be highly collaborative so we can not only showcase our solutions but also discuss with brands their needs and objectives and help them build custom plans that will achieve their specific goals," said James Illingworth, Sr. VP of Marketing & Business Development at Insignia Systems. "So far the lab has been popular with many clients visiting in the first week," he added.

The Insignia retail marketing lab is available for private meetings and walk-ins. It is located at:

Baker Center, 2nd floor Skyway Level, 733 Marquette Avenue, Suite 203, Downtown Minneapolis, MN

It will be open during regular business hours (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM) from now through October 14, 2019.

To schedule a private meeting, learn more about these new solutions and how you can partner with Insignia

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions.

