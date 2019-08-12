The "UK CBD Market Report: No Single Brand Dominates Online Plus Bonus EU Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK market report: no single brand dominates online

The UK has the largest CBD market in Europe. The author comprehensively mapped the online retailers located in the UK and selling CBD products into the UK market. This research identifies the number and types of online retailers selling into the UK market, along with the brands and product types they stock. Discover the consumer purchase channel split, types of online retailers selling CBD, most carried product categories and the top 20 most prevalent brands.

European markets facing difficulties from inconsistent enforcement

Retailers selling CBD wares in Europe are currently facing multiple hurdles, with unclear legislation often leading to roughshod enforcement from local authorities. In France, many stores face legal action; one German company claims to be unable to sell the bulk of its stock as a result of enforcement; in Ireland, retailers have been both raided by police and hit by the taxes on the same products. Nevertheless, there still appears to be great enthusiasm for the CBD retail and supply sector. This overview of the European countries, France, Germany, Ireland and the UK, will help you to navigate the tentative market environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Online retailers

Products

Brands

Methodology

Introduction

France

Germany

Ireland

UK

The fightback begins

