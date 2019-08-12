A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest campaign analytics engagement for a leading sports brand.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading sports brand based out of Sweden to manage their marketing campaigns and gain in-depth insights into their overall sales performance.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its campaign analytics capabilities. Our campaign analytics solutions help businesses improve marketing effectiveness through fact-based decision-making based on the evaluation and comparison of campaign performance. Also, Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions aid companies in the accurate and objective measurement of campaign success.

The Business ProblemThe client, a Sweden based sports brand, wanted to assess and improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Also, they wanted to effectively allocate marketing budgets, reduce customer acquisition costs, and enhance campaign responsiveness by adopting an analytics-driven approach to decision making.

This case study explains how we helped the client to engage with prospects through personalization opportunities to enhance retention rates and improve campaign response rate by 21%.

The Solution OfferedOur experts adopted a holistic approach to help the client integrate campaign data across all marketing channels and consolidate it into a common marketing view. The solution offered helped the client to better understand customer needs and adjust their strategies to make important business decisions. Also, with the help of our campaign analytics solutions, the client was able to optimize marketing budgets and enhance customer acquisition.

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions helped the client to

Improve campaign response rate by 21%

Better target customers with personalized marketing messages

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions offered predictive insights on

Gaining better access to customer data to enhance customer retention rates

Creating more effective targeted advertising campaigns

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

