Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2019 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 August 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 12 August 2019 it has purchased a total of 138,507 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 179.7160 pence Highest price Per Share 184.6000 pence Lowest price Per Share 175.9000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 1,768,896 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,479,302 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume XLON 180.3090 94343 BCSI 178.3879 17967 BATP 176.9560 6191 XUBS 180.3686 5212 CHIX 179.3435 4912 AQXE 178.6534 4551 BATD 176.5828 2416 TRQA 176.2723 1835 MSSI 176.8000 694 CHID 176.6000 151 TRQM 176.6000 135 JPSI 176.4000 100 16:23:27 1748 GSCO 00051350212TRLO0 176.2 12/08/2019 16:23:27 1363 GSCO 00051350211TRLO0 176.2 12/08/2019 16:23:27 2623 GSCO 00051350210TRLO0 176.2 12/08/2019 16:23:27 1638 GSCO 00051350209TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:23:27 756 GSCO 00051350217TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:23:27 1500 GSCO 00051350216TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:23:27 2500 GSCO 00051350208TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:23:51 100 JPMAL 00051350237TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:23:53 690 GSCO 00051350240TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:25:33 598 GSCO 00051350321TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:27:13 644 GSCO 00051350382TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:28:45 1000 GSCO 00051350422TRLO0 176.4 12/08/2019 16:29:06 278 GSCO 00051350441TRLO0 176.5 12/08/2019 16:29:33 416 MSAL 00051350462TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:24:13 151 LNEL 00051350250TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:24:13 135 LNEL 00051350252TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:24:32 1666 UBSAL 00051350275TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:24:32 334 BTELCHL 00051350273TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:24:33 2000 UBSAL 00051350277TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:25:03 1301 MSAL 00051350298TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:25:09 1640 MSAL 00051350307TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:25:34 976 TRQLCH 00051350323TRLO0 176.6 12/08/2019 16:25:35 699 MSAL 00051350325TRLO0 176.8 12/08/2019 13:50:11 1248 BARAL 00051341159TRLO0 176.8 12/08/2019 15:26:15 1500 BARAL 00051347236TRLO0 176.8 12/08/2019 15:31:44 444 BARAL 00051347519TRLO0 176.8 12/08/2019 16:10:52 735 BARAL 00051349715TRLO0 176.8 12/08/2019 16:10:52 1115 BARAL 00051349714TRLO0 176.8 12/08/2019 16:26:03 694 MSAL 00051350337TRLO0 177 12/08/2019 16:08:48 708 BARAL 00051349512TRLO0 177 12/08/2019 16:08:48 909 BARAL 00051349513TRLO0 177 12/08/2019 16:08:48 292 BARAL 00051349514TRLO0 177.2 12/08/2019 13:50:28 1983 BARAL 00051341169TRLO0 177.2 12/08/2019 15:22:25 503 BARAL 00051346819TRLO0 177.2 12/08/2019 15:22:25 1283 BARAL 00051346818TRLO0 177.2 12/08/2019 15:58:53 2209 BARAL 00051348937TRLO0 177.4 12/08/2019 13:20:05 732 BARAL 00051340382TRLO0 177.4 12/08/2019 13:21:06 700 BARAL 00051340409TRLO0 177.4 12/08/2019 13:21:20 297 BARAL 00051340413TRLO0 178 12/08/2019 13:58:08 2937 BARAL 00051341380TRLO0 178 12/08/2019 14:51:48 1321 BARAL 00051344839TRLO0 178 12/08/2019 14:51:48 725 BARAL 00051344838TRLO0 178 12/08/2019 14:52:19 2167 BARAL 00051344875TRLO0 178.2 12/08/2019 13:18:18 1817 BARAL 00051340320TRLO0 178.4 12/08/2019 14:32:04 3232 BARAL 00051343486TRLO0 178.6 12/08/2019 13:11:17 1731 BARAL 00051340061TRLO0 178.8 12/08/2019 14:21:18 1843 BARAL 00051342134TRLO0 179 12/08/2019 08:00:24 178 BARAL 00051331888TRLO0 179 12/08/2019 08:02:08 403 BARAL 00051332015TRLO0 179 12/08/2019 08:02:08 1765 BARAL 00051332014TRLO0 179.8 12/08/2019 12:12:11 1956 BARAL 00051338854TRLO0 180.2 12/08/2019 09:41:30 952 BARAL 00051334060TRLO0 180.2 12/08/2019 09:51:07 1022 BARAL 00051334303TRLO0 180.4 12/08/2019 09:59:21 450 BARAL 00051334697TRLO0 180.4 12/08/2019 09:59:30 744 BARAL 00051334704TRLO0 180.4 12/08/2019 11:29:57 2005 BARAL 00051337665TRLO0 180.4 12/08/2019 12:06:02 1741 BARAL 00051338724TRLO0 180.6 12/08/2019 08:12:01 1759 BARAL 00051332297TRLO0 180.6 12/08/2019 08:12:01 1980 BARAL 00051332298TRLO0 180.6 12/08/2019 10:01:29 551 BARAL 00051334964TRLO0 180.8 12/08/2019 08:10:07 1 BARAL 00051332276TRLO0 180.8 12/08/2019 08:10:23 438 BARAL 00051332288TRLO0 180.8 12/08/2019 08:10:59 1346 BARAL 00051332290TRLO0 180.8 12/08/2019 11:28:09 1823 BARAL 00051337640TRLO0 181 12/08/2019 09:33:09 1015 BARAL 00051333856TRLO0 181 12/08/2019 09:33:09 861 BARAL 00051333857TRLO0 181 12/08/2019 11:11:34 351 BARAL 00051337234TRLO0 181 12/08/2019 11:11:34 1760 BARAL 00051337233TRLO0 181.2 12/08/2019 08:05:17 687 BARAL 00051332231TRLO0 181.2 12/08/2019 11:26:58 2000 BARAL 00051337606TRLO0 181.2 12/08/2019 11:27:06 56 BARAL 00051337610TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 08:03:49 2040 BARAL 00051332213TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 08:20:22 1137 BARAL 00051332390TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 08:20:22 800 BARAL 00051332388TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:09:19 607 BARAL 00051333203TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:09:19 275 BARAL 00051333206TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:09:19 790 BARAL 00051333205TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:09:19 338 BARAL 00051333204TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:30:29 1652 BARAL 00051333585TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:30:29 378 BARAL 00051333584TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 09:32:02 3522 BARAL 00051333700TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:23:39 273 BARAL 00051335825TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:23:39 1500 BARAL 00051335824TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:31:34 1294 BARAL 00051336075TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:31:34 1500 BARAL 00051336074TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:31:34 914 BARAL 00051336073TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:58:45 443 BARAL 00051336889TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 10:58:45 1500 BARAL 00051336888TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 619 BARAL 00051338598TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 180 BARAL 00051338597TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 1 BARAL 00051338595TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 947 BARAL 00051338593TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 201 BARAL 00051338590TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 11 BARAL 00051338589TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 46 BARAL 00051338588TRLO0 181.4 12/08/2019 12:02:12 30 BARAL 00051338586TRLO0 181.6 12/08/2019 08:05:41 2075 BARAL 00051332235TRLO0 181.6 12/08/2019 08:24:07 2747 BARAL 00051332427TRLO0 181.6 12/08/2019 11:12:56 3596 BARAL 00051337291TRLO0 181.8 12/08/2019 09:00:17 185 BARAL 00051333024TRLO0 181.8 12/08/2019 09:00:17 2250 BARAL 00051333023TRLO0 182.2 12/08/2019 08:07:25 621 BARAL 00051332246TRLO0 182.2 12/08/2019 08:07:25 1271 BARAL 00051332245TRLO0 182.2 12/08/2019 08:09:24 143 BARAL 00051332271TRLO0 182.2 12/08/2019 08:09:24 448 BARAL 00051332270TRLO0 182.2 12/08/2019 08:09:24 1321 BARAL 00051332269TRLO0 182.6 12/08/2019 08:49:49 741 BARAL 00051332796TRLO0 182.6 12/08/2019 08:49:49 741 BARAL 00051332798TRLO0 182.6 12/08/2019 08:49:49 549 BARAL 00051332797TRLO0 183.4 12/08/2019 08:46:09 2109 BARAL 00051332684TRLO0 183.8 12/08/2019 08:28:11 2282 BARAL 00051332474TRLO0 183.8 12/08/2019 08:45:33 1545 BARAL 00051332675TRLO0 183.8 12/08/2019 08:45:33 637 BARAL 00051332674TRLO0 183.8 12/08/2019 08:45:33 814 BARAL 00051332673TRLO0

For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: POS TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 16540 EQS News ID: 856163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

