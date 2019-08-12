Disclosure in trading in own shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 5th, 2019 to August 9th, 2019 included:
Day of the
transaction
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Identity code of the
financial instrument
Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares
Market (MIC
Code)
05/08/2019
FR0011950732
70 388
11,4617
XPAR
05/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
05/08/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
05/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
06/08/2019
FR0011950732
60 487
11,4875
XPAR
06/08/2019
FR0011950732
891
11,5100
BATE
06/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 407
11,5200
CHIX
06/08/2019
FR0011950732
1 651
11,5200
TRQX
07/08/2019
FR0011950732
55 777
11,6416
XPAR
07/08/2019
FR0011950732
852
11,6200
BATE
07/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 534
11,6441
CHIX
07/08/2019
FR0011950732
837
11,6300
TRQX
08/08/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
11,6952
XPAR
08/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
08/08/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
08/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
09/08/2019
FR0011950732
90 619
11,5496
XPAR
09/08/2019
FR0011950732
6 774
11,4137
BATE
09/08/2019
FR0011950732
16 000
11,3953
CHIX
09/08/2019
FR0011950732
6 607
11,4128
TRQX
TOTAL
375 824
11,5492
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
