Austria regulatory report: Smoking ban reach to extend

Austria, which has a smoking prevalence rate of 26 %, currently has legislation that regulates both nicotine-free and nicotine-containing products, going further than the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). This report examines the regulation of e-cigarettes regarding advertising, public vaping, sales and the requirement for federal states (Bundeslnder) to raise purchasing ages. Find all this information and more in this in-depth report.

Slovenia regulatory report: E-cigs exempt from tax rise

Slovenia, which shares much of its northern border with Austria, was one of the last countries to transpose the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). As of March 2017, all types of e-cigarettes, both with and without nicotine, are regulated. In this report the author explores the complex regulations for sales, licensing, advertising, notification, tax and public place usage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Regulatory landscape (update) Age restrictions (update) Product restrictions (update) Obligation to notify (update) Retail channels restrictions (update) Public usage (update) Advertising and marketing Taxation (update) Enforcement Relevant laws Relevant bodies How Austrian e-cig regulation evolved

Executive summary Regulatory landscape (update) National regulatory framework Age restrictions (update) Product restrictions Labelling and packaging (update) Obligation to notify Retail restrictions (update) Public usage (update) Advertising and marketing (update) Taxation (update) Sanctions Relevant laws (update) Relevant bodies (update) How Slovenian regulation has evolved

