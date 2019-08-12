Networking Opportunities Abound At This October's Motion + Power Technology Expo, Formerly Gear Expo

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / At Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, 4,000 attendees will exchange insights and get to know colleagues from across the mechanical power transmission, fluid power, and electric drive industries during several networking events planned throughout the show. There will be several receptions, private meetings, one-on-one time with suppliers, exchanges in the education sessions, and mingling with colleagues on the show floor. MPT Expo is taking place October 15-17 in Detroit. The event is produced by the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) and will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition. For more information, visit http://www.MotionPowerExpo.com/.

"For three-days this October, manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and experts in the mechanical power transmission, fluid power, and electric drive industries will have unmatched opportunities to make connections and shop the latest products, services, and technologies for the highly focused motion + power system audiences," said Jenny Blackford, Vice President, Marketing, AGMA. "We have been working closely with NFPA and ASM to plan events for all attendees including new events for young professionals and women in manufacturing." For details on the events and registration information, visit https://motionpowerexpo.com/networking-events/.

The schedule of special networking events, include:

FTM Fun and Games Reception ( Monday, October 14, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm ) This fun reception is a great way to kick off a busy week at MPT Expo. Open to all MPT Expo attendees and AGMA Fall Technical Meeting attendees to enjoy food and drinks with colleagues while participating in fun activities such as bowling, darts, karaoke, and arcade games.

Opening Night Welcome Reception ( Tuesday, October 15, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm) Don't miss this meet-and-greet event right on the show floor! Make new connections and say hello to old friends during an hour of networking, food, and drinks. The event is free for MPT Expo attendees and includes two drink tickets per attendee.

Young Professionals Reception at MPT Expo ( Tuesday, October 15, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm) is open to all MPT Expo and ASM attendees ages 35 and under for an additional $15 fee. The evening will be a great opportunity for networking and industry discussion while enjoying food, drinks, and entertainment.

The Heat Is On - Joint Networking Event with ASM Heat Treat Conference & Exposition ( Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm) - This special evening will capture the heart of Detroit and all attendees with live music, a tempting array of Detroit-inspired food, craft beer, and a few "hot" surprises. The event is sponsored by Surface Combustion and has an additional registration fee of $85/person for members; $95/person for non-members.

Women in Manufacturing Breakfast ( Thursday, October 17, 7:30 am - 8:30 am) AGMA, NFPA, and ASM are pleased to invite all women at MPT Expo to a networking breakfast and conversation with industry executives to share thoughts and ideas about industry innovation. Hear the featured speaker Stacey M. DelVecchio , President, Stacey D Consulting, F. SWE, Secretary of Women in Engineering Committee for WFEO, share her experience and leave with ideas a fun giveaway. There is an additional registration fee of $15/person.

The Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will bring together 4,000+ professionals looking for technical solutions from more than 300 exhibitors across the supply chain including gear companies, machine tools suppliers and electric drive solutions showcasing new products and services from industry leaders. The MPT Expo will also offer the AGMA Fall Technical Meeting and short course technical programs from AGMA and NFPA in several education seminars. Attendees will also learn from industry experts on the hottest topics including: cybersecurity, supply chain, 3D printing, robotics, and much more in a two-track seminar series called the MPT Conference.

